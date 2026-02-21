Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan Injury: Scratched from spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 10:14am

Ryan was scratched from his scheduled start in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox due to lower-back tightness on his right side, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The severity of Ryan's injury remains unknown, but the Twins didn't feel it was worth risking the 29-year-old's health during the first game of their Grapefruit League schedule. He'll now have to wait a bit longer before making his first start of the spring; meanwhile, Eston Stull will take the mound to begin Saturday's game.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
