Joe Ryan Injury: Set to throw bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ryan (back) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and advance to face live hitters next week if all goes well, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ryan experienced lower back tightness Saturday and underwent an MRI the next day that revealed just inflammation. He still has time to be ready for Opening Day but his planned participation in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA is in question.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
