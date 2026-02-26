Joe Ryan Injury: Set to throw bullpen session
Ryan (back) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday and advance to face live hitters next week if all goes well, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Ryan experienced lower back tightness Saturday and underwent an MRI the next day that revealed just inflammation. He still has time to be ready for Opening Day but his planned participation in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA is in question.
