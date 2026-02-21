Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan Injury: Slated for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Ryan will undergo an MRI on his lower back Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Ryan was originally scheduled to start the Twins' Grapefruit League opener against Boston on Saturday, but lower-back tightness caused him to be scratched shortly before the game. The Twins will now bring him in for imaging to confirm whether he's dealing with any structural damage, and more information on his condition will likely come Sunday.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
