Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan Injury: Throwing after MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ryan (back) played catch from 90 feet Tuesday, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Ryan experienced lower back tightness Saturday and underwent an MRI the next day that revealed it was just inflammation. It still remains unknown when Ryan will take the mound in spring training, but the setback isn't keeping him from using his arm.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
