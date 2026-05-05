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Joe Ryan Injury: Waiting on MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Ryan underwent an MRI on his right elbow after exiting his start in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, but the Twins are still waiting on the results of his imaging before determining his next steps, MLB.com reports.

Ryan joined the team in Washington, D.C. on Monday for the start of their six-game road trip, so the Twins seemingly aren't closing the door on the right-hander making his next turn through the rotation, which will come up Saturday in Cleveland. Before he was lifted from his start this past Sunday due to elbow soreness, Ryan faced just two batters and averaged 91.6 miles per hour on his four fastballs, a notable decline from his average of 92.6 mph through his first seven outings of the season.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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