Joe Ryan News: Cleared to start Saturday
Ryan (elbow) is listed as the Twins' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Cleveland, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Ryan threw only nine pitches in his last outing Sunday against the Blue Jays before being removed due to right elbow soreness. An MRI came back negative, and Ryan was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, which he must have gotten through without issue in order to be cleared to start Saturday. Ryan has collected a 3.72 ERA and 40:10 K:BB over 38.2 innings this season.
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