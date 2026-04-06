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Joe Ryan News: Earns first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Ryan (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings against the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Ryan wasn't dominant but was able to limit damage and grind through five innings to earn his first win of the 2026 season. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance after the right-hander was tagged for five runs in his previous outing against the Royals. Through three starts, the 29-year-old owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 17:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings, and his next outing is slated for Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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