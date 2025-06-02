Joe Ryan News: Ekes out victory Monday

Ryan (6-2) earned the win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Ryan was provided with a 6-0 lead through two innings, but he nearly gave it all back when the A's scored four runs over the third and fourth frames. The big blow was a three-run homer by Lawrence Butler that was just the second long ball Ryan has given up over his past four outings. Ryan ran into trouble again in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs, but he was able to induce two popouts and a groundout to prevent any runs and end his start on a positive note. Though the right-hander gave up four runs for the first time since yielding six against Atlanta on April 20, he got enough support to pick up his fifth win across his past seven appearances. Ryan has been excellent in that stretch, posting a 2.20 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with a 48:9 K:BB over 41 frames.