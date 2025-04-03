Joe Ryan News: Falls to Houston

Ryan (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Astros, allowing four runs on five hits across five innings. He struck out six.

Ryan started the day on a high note, striking out the side in the first inning. However, he'd give up back-to-back home runs to Christian Walker and Jeremy Pena to start the second before Houston added two more runs in the fourth. The 28-year-old Ryan has allowed five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 11 through his first 10 innings this season. He'll look to get in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Kansas City.