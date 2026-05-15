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Joe Ryan News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Ryan didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Ryan ran into some trouble right out of the gate after allowing a leadoff double to Jackson Chourio, who later came around to score on a single from William Contreras. Ryan was able to quickly regain his composure on the mound afterward, allowing just three men to reach base and no more runs to score through the sixth inning. Now with three quality starts in his last four outings, the 29-year-old righty will aim to extend his hot streak next week when he faces an Astros lineup that's posted a .654 OPS since the beginning of May.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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