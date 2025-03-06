Joe Ryan News: Looks sharp in spring debut

Ryan threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and a walk in his spring training debut in Thursday's win over the Yankees. "Great introduction to the season for Joe. He looked good," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minnesota Star Tribune. "He even threw a nice slider or two, that little sweepy pitch that he throws, and showed a little feel for it. He's out there facing a good lineup, and he goes right at them."

Ryan reached 93-94 mph with his fastball and faced most of the starters in the Yankees lineup. Ryan suffered a Grade 2 teres major strain during a start Aug. 9 and missed the rest of the regular season. He had an MRI in November that showed a "complete resolution" of the shoulder strain and has been healthy entering spring training. It looks like he'll be full speed for Opening Day.