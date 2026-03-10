Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 7:36pm

Ryan (back) threw three scoreless innings in his spring debut Tuesday with two walks and no strikeouts. "We'll talk and check in this week and see where we're at, but I think things are looking pretty good," Ryan said of his chances to pitch in the WBC according to Declan Goff of SKOR North.

Ryan said his back felt good during the outing where he threw 48 pitches. It remains to be seen if he'll join Team USA for the second round of the WBC, but it sounds like he has a good chance to be ready for Opening Day. Ryan was scratched ahead of his first scheduled spring start Feb. 21 when he experienced tightness on the right side of his back. An MRI revealed only inflammation and he was able to begin throwing soon afterward.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
