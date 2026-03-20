Joe Ryan News: Named Opening Day starter
Ryan will start the Twins' Opening Day game against Baltimore, the team announced.
With Pablo Lopez (elbow) sidelined, it's not a surprise to see Ryan get the ball for Opening Day. It'll be Ryan's second Opening Day start, with his first coming in 2022. Ryan set career highs in ERA (3.42) and innings pitched (171) in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3007 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 20268 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30014 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan See More