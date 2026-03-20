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Joe Ryan News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ryan will start the Twins' Opening Day game against Baltimore, the team announced.

With Pablo Lopez (elbow) sidelined, it's not a surprise to see Ryan get the ball for Opening Day. It'll be Ryan's second Opening Day start, with his first coming in 2022. Ryan set career highs in ERA (3.42) and innings pitched (171) in 2025.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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