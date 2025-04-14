Joe Ryan News: Outstanding start continues Monday

Ryan allowed one run on three hits and two walks in five innings Monday against the Mets, striking out eight. He didn't factor into the decision.

The red-hot Pete Alonso brought a run in on a single in the third inning, but Ryan was mostly able to keep the New York bats quiet otherwise. The right-hander is off to an outstanding start to the season, registering a 2.43 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB across 22 innings (four starts) so far. Up next for Ryan is a tough road matchup against Atlanta, which is set to come this weekend.