Joe Ryan News: Overcomes early deficit

Ryan (2-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings.

Ryan gave up a two-run home run to Daulton Varsho in the first inning, putting the Twins in an early deficit. However, Ryan rebounded to keep the Blue Jays off the board over the next six innings, and he came away with the win thanks to his teammates' seven-run third inning. He recorded 65 strikes on 91 pitches (71.4 percent) while inducing eight groundouts and 10 whiffs. It was Ryan's second consecutive win and first quality start in four outings. He'll look to make it three wins in a row in his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Reds.