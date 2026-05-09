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Joe Ryan News: Settles for no-decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Ryan didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Guardians, allowing one run on two hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out five.

After leaving his last start early with elbow soreness, the All-Star right-hander looked no worse for wear Saturday. Ryan threw a season-high 107 pitches (66 strikes), and, excluding his most recent injury-shortened outing, pitched at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the third time in his past four appearances. He'll carry a strong 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 45:13 K:BB over 44.2 innings into a tough assignment against the Brewers in his next scheduled start.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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