Joe Ryan News: Sharp in third win
Ryan (3-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Astros. He struck out nine without walking a batter.
The nine Ks were a season high for Ryan, as the right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and his sixth of the year on 99 pitches (71 strikes). Ryan has given up more than two runs only twice in 11 outings, and he'll take a 3.02 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB through 56.2 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against the White Sox.
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