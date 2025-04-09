Fantasy Baseball
Joe Ryan News: Sterling performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 10:59pm

Ryan (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits with no walks over seven scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out four.

Ryan struggled a bit in his second start by allowing four runs over five innings against Houston. He pitched in warmer weather Wednesday than his previous starts which said helped him stay loose. He hasn't walked a batter in 17 innings this season and lowered his ERA to 2.65.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
