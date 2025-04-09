Joe Ryan News: Sterling performance in win
Ryan (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits with no walks over seven scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out four.
Ryan struggled a bit in his second start by allowing four runs over five innings against Houston. He pitched in warmer weather Wednesday than his previous starts which said helped him stay loose. He hasn't walked a batter in 17 innings this season and lowered his ERA to 2.65.
