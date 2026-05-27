Joe Ryan News: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Ryan didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits across 7.2 innings. He struck out nine.
The nine punchouts tied a season-high mark for Ryan, who has now struck out at least seven in each of his last three starts. He's also in a run of four consecutive quality starts since lasting just one-third of an inning against the Blue Jays on March 3, a stretch in which he's gone 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He'll aim to continue his impressive stretch in his next start, scheduled for the weekend against the Pirates on the road.
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