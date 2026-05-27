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Joe Ryan News: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Ryan didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on five hits across 7.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The nine punchouts tied a season-high mark for Ryan, who has now struck out at least seven in each of his last three starts. He's also in a run of four consecutive quality starts since lasting just one-third of an inning against the Blue Jays on March 3, a stretch in which he's gone 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He'll aim to continue his impressive stretch in his next start, scheduled for the weekend against the Pirates on the road.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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