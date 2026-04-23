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Joe Ryan News: Struggles against Mets on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Ryan allowed seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Thursday.

Ryan scuffled from the outset, giving up a three-run homer to Brett Baty in the first inning. He gave up three more runs in the second, though a passed ball on a strikeout led to all three runs being unearned. Ryan served up another long ball in the fourth frame and was pulled after the fifth inning having thrown 92 pitches. This was the first time in 2026 that Ryan gave up more than one homer in a game -- in fact, he had yielded just one long ball in total over his first five starts spanning 27.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come at home against Seattle.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
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