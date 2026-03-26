Joe Ryan News: Stuck with no-decision
Ryan did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Orioles, allowing one hit and two walks across 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
Ryan was excellent in his second Opening Day start, but the Twins failed to get anything going offensively against Trevor Rogers, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision in an eventual 2-1 defeat. Ryan made 30 starts last season, posting a 3.42 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 194:39 K:BB across 171 innings. He'll hope for more support in his next outing, currently slated to come next week in Kansas City.
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