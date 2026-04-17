Joe Ryan headshot

Joe Ryan News: Tough loss against Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ryan (2-2) took the loss against the Reds on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out six across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Ryan was sharp for most of Friday's start, generating 10 whiffs while tossing 57 strikes on 94 pitches (60.6 percent). His lone blemish was a two-run double he yielded to Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning, and despite that being the only two runs Ryan gave up, he still came away with the loss as his teammates generated just one run. Ryan has logged two consecutive quality starts and has given up two earned runs or less in four of his first five outings of 2026. His 28 strikeouts and 0.88 WHIP (across 27.1 innings) are both ranked ninth among qualified starters in the American League. Ryan is tentatively slated to start next week on the road against the struggling Mets.

Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joe Ryan See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 2: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Chris Toman
15 days ago