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Joel Kuhnel News: DFA'd following blowup game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Athletics designated Kuhnel for assignment Friday.

The 31-year-old Kuhnel was on the mound for the Athletics' ninth-inning collapse Thursday against the Cubs. He allowed four runs on five hits across two-thirds of an inning, blowing a 6-3 lead. Kuhnel pitched to a 4.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 25.2 innings out of the bullpen this season.

Joel Kuhnel
Sacramento Athletics
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