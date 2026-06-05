Joel Kuhnel News: DFA'd following blowup game

The Athletics designated Kuhnel for assignment Friday.

The 31-year-old Kuhnel was on the mound for the Athletics' ninth-inning collapse Thursday against the Cubs. He allowed four runs on five hits across two-thirds of an inning, blowing a 6-3 lead. Kuhnel pitched to a 4.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 25.2 innings out of the bullpen this season.