Joel Kuhnel headshot

Joel Kuhnel News: Promotion on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 8:20pm

Kuhnel will have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kuhnel's promotion to the big leagues will be the corresponding move after the Athletics optioned Luis Morales to Triple-A earlier in the day Monday. Kuhnel has looked sharp in two appearances so far this season with the Aviators, as he's racked up six strikeouts over three scoreless frames.

Joel Kuhnel
Sacramento Athletics
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