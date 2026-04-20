Joel Kuhnel News: Registers fourth save Monday

Kuhnel picked up a save against the Mariners on Monday, allowing one run on two hits over one inning.

Kuhnel was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead. He gave up a single and a double to allow a run to score but was ultimately able to finish off the A's victory. The run was the first charged to Kuhnel this season, and the pair of hits were as many as he'd given up across his first six appearances. With four saves over his past five outings and no blown saves on the season, Kuhnel appears to have a solid grasp on the team's closer role despite fanning just three batters over seven total innings.