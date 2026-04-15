Joel Kuhnel News: Secures four-out save
Kuhnel struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
Kuhnel got the call in the eighth inning after Mark Leiter gave up a three-run home run to Jake Burger to make it a one-run game. This was Kuhnel's third save of the season, good for the team lead over Leiter. The difference has been in the performance -- Kuhnel has tossed 4.2 scoreless innings so far, while Leiter has a 9.00 ERA through eight frames. Kuhnel has added a 3:0 K:BB and has given up just one hit. The Athletics' bullpen is functioning as a committee currently, but Kuhnel looks to be a slight favorite for saves as long as he continues to pitch well. Hogan Harris and Scott Barlow are also in the mix for late-inning work.
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