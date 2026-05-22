Joel Kuhnel News: Tallies first win

Kuhnel (1-1) earned the win in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Angels. He allowed a hit and a walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Kuhnel entered with the game tied in the ninth inning and allowed two Angels to reach base, but he was able to work out of the jam and send the contest to extra innings, before the Athletics pushed across the winning run in the 10th. The right-hander has been solid this season and has put himself in the high-leverage mix, though he hasn't been given a save situation since April 20. Overall, Kuhnel owns a 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB with four saves and three holds across 18.2 innings.