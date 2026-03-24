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Joel Payamps News: Appears ticketed for middle relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Payamps gave up a hit over two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander has had a strong spring, posting a 0.00 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings. Payamps fell apart in 2025 for the Brewers before getting waived late in the season and winding up in Atlanta, but over the two prior seasons he'd recorded a 2.78 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 in 129.2 innings. He'll try to regain that form while beginning the 2026 campaign in a middle-relief role for Atlanta.

Joel Payamps
Atlanta Braves
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