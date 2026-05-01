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Joel Payamps News: DFA'd by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Atlanta designated Payamps for assignment Friday.

Payamps had collected an 8.22 ERA and 9:4 K:BB over his first 7.2 innings this season. The 32-year-old reliever is a safe bet to pass through waivers, and if that happens he would have the ability to elect free agency.

Joel Payamps
Atlanta Braves
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