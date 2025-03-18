Joel Payamps News: Remains in key role
Payamps allowed two earned runs over an inning of relief in Monday's spring game.
Payamps opened the exhibition season with three straight scoreless outings, but he was touched up for a couple runs in his fourth appearance. Payamps was a steady presence near the back end of Milwaukee's bullpen the last two years, over which he racked up 10 wins and nine saves. He figures to fill a similar role in 2025 and will likely open the campaign as the setup man in front of closer Trevor Megill.
