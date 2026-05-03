Joel Payamps News: Remains in organization
Atlanta outrighted Payamps to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after he cleared waivers.
The right-hander was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Friday, but he'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Payamps has surrendered seven earned runs over 7.2 innings during his time in the big leagues this year.
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