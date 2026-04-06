Joel Peguero headshot

Joel Peguero Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Peguero (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Peguero opened the regular season on the 15-day injured list due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he aggravated in early March. He's eligible to return from the IL in mid-April but will likely need to have at least a couple of rehab outings under his belt before being cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut. Peguero made his major-league debut Aug. 21 and appeared in 17 games for the Giants in 2025, finishing with a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, four holds and a 17:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings.

Joel Peguero
San Francisco Giants
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