Joel Peguero Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment

Peguero (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Peguero opened the regular season on the 15-day injured list due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he aggravated in early March. He's eligible to return from the IL in mid-April but will likely need to have at least a couple of rehab outings under his belt before being cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut. Peguero made his major-league debut Aug. 21 and appeared in 17 games for the Giants in 2025, finishing with a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, four holds and a 17:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings.