Joel Peguero Injury: Embarking on rehab assignment
Peguero (hamstring) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Peguero opened the regular season on the 15-day injured list due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain that he aggravated in early March. He's eligible to return from the IL in mid-April but will likely need to have at least a couple of rehab outings under his belt before being cleared to make his 2026 regular-season debut. Peguero made his major-league debut Aug. 21 and appeared in 17 games for the Giants in 2025, finishing with a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, four holds and a 17:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More