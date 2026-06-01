Joel Peguero Injury: Lands on 60-day IL
The Giants placed Peguero on the 60-day injured list Monday due to a left hamstring strain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Peguero strained his left hamstring during the eighth inning of Sunday's win over the Rockies. The injury is severe enough for Peguero to go straight onto the 60-day IL, which means the earliest he's eligible to be reinstated is late July. Wilkin Ramos was called up from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?20 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?24 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?52 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More