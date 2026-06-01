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Joel Peguero Injury: Lands on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Giants placed Peguero on the 60-day injured list Monday due to a left hamstring strain, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Peguero strained his left hamstring during the eighth inning of Sunday's win over the Rockies. The injury is severe enough for Peguero to go straight onto the 60-day IL, which means the earliest he's eligible to be reinstated is late July. Wilkin Ramos was called up from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.

Joel Peguero
San Francisco Giants
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