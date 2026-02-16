Joel Peguero headshot

Joel Peguero Injury: Nursing tight hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Peguero will be limited over the next week due to left hamstring tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury is likely to delay Peguero's first spring training appearance but won't affect his Opening Day availability as long as he avoids a setback. Peguero pitched well down the stretch for the Giants in 2025, posting a 2.42 ERA and 17:8 K:BB over 22.1 innings. Assuming good health, he could fill a setup role this season in San Francisco.

Joel Peguero
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now