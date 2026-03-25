Joel Peguero Injury: Out with strained hamstring
The Giants placed Peguero (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Peguero went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in mid-February and never appeared in Cactus League game. He's slated to fill a setup role in San Francisco once healthy, but it's unclear when the righty reliever will be ready.
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