Joel Peguero headshot

Joel Peguero Injury: Out with strained hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Giants placed Peguero (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Peguero went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in mid-February and never appeared in Cactus League game. He's slated to fill a setup role in San Francisco once healthy, but it's unclear when the righty reliever will be ready.

Joel Peguero
San Francisco Giants
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