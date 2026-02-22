Joel Peguero Injury: Progressing well, throws bullpen

Peguero (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Peguero was limited to start the spring training due to soreness in his left hamstring, but the reliever is reportedly feeling much better and appears to be closing in on game action. The 28-year-old right-hander tallied a 2.42 ERA across 22.1 innings with the Giants last season and could push for a setup role in 2026.