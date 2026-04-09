Joel Peguero headshot

Joel Peguero Injury: Scoreless inning in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Peguero earned a hold and struck out two in a scoreless inning during Triple-A Sacramento's 5-3 win over Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Peguero was placed on the 15-day injured list March 25 (retroactive to March 22) with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and began a rehab assignment with the River Cats on Tuesday. The right-hander experienced hamstring tightness in mid-February and didn't play in any Cactus League games before ultimately landing on the injured list, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 28-year-old made his big-league debut in 2025 with the Giants, recording a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 22.1 innings in 17 outings.

Joel Peguero
San Francisco Giants
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