Joel Peguero headshot

Joel Peguero Injury: Slated to face hitters Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Peguero (hamstring) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday before advancing to a live batting practice session Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Peguero's recovery from left hamstring tightness is coming along well. As long as he gets through his next two throwing sessions with no issues, he'll likely be cleared to pitch in Cactus League games. Peguero could be used in a setup role this season for the Giants.

Joel Peguero
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
5 days ago