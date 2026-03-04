Joel Peguero headshot

Joel Peguero Injury: Suffers Grade 2 hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:30pm

Peguero was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Peguero is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. He initially suffered the hamstring injury 16 days ago but apparently aggravated it in recent days and will now face an even longer recovery period. Peguero was competing for a prominent role in the Giants' bullpen after pitching in 17 games for San Francisco last season. He registered a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across his first 22.1 big-league innings.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Peguero See More
