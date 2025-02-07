Joel Peguero News: Inks NRI deal with San Francisco

The Giants signed Peguero to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Peguero, 27, held a 3.14 ERA and 56:17 K:BB over 51.2 frames with Double-A Erie in the Tigers organization in 2024. He has yet to make his major-league debut and is likely to open 2025 in the Triple-A Sacramento bullpen.