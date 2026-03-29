Joel Valdez headshot

Joel Valdez Injury: Cut by Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

The Reds released Valdez (shoulder) on Thursday.

After sustaining a left shoulder injury in spring training, Valdez had been slated to open the season on the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Louisville. Rather than keeping him in the organization and overseeing his rehab process, the Reds will instead opt to move on from Valdez, who will look to land a minor-league deal elsewhere once he's back to full health.

Joel Valdez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now