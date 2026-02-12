Joel Valdez Injury: Shut down with shoulder injury
Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Valdez will be shut down from throwing for a few weeks due to a shoulder issue, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Valdez finished the 2025 season with a 2.34 ERA and 67:25 K:BB over 57.2 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville. The 25-year-old was already a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, and the shoulder injury should essentially eliminate him from contention.
