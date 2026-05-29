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Joey Bart Injury: Cleared for light activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Bart (foot) has been cleared to resume weight room activity and play light catch, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk, Bart is still "weeks away" from returning from the 10-day injured list, but the good news is that the 29-year-old catcher has progressed enough to take the next step in his recovery program. The Pirates should have a better sense of Bart's exact timeline of return once as he continues to increase his baseball activities.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
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