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Joey Bart Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Manager Don Kelly said Bart, who is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, is "banged up," Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Bart is sitting for a second consecutive game Tuesday after starting five of Pittsburgh's previous six contests. It's unclear if the 29-year-old is in danger of landing on the injured list. Henry Davis is starting behind the plate and batting ninth in the series opener versus Colorado.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
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