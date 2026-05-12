Joey Bart headshot

Joey Bart Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Pirates placed Bart on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left foot infection, retroactive to Sunday.

Manager Don Kelly said before Tuesday's contest that Bart was "banged up," and the 29-year-old backstop will officially have to miss at least seven more games while his foot heals. Henry Davis will presumably take over as Pittsburgh's primary backstop, and Endy Rodriguez will come up from Triple-A Indianapolis to provide depth behind the plate.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Bart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Bart See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
31 days ago