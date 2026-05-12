Joey Bart Injury: Placed on IL

The Pirates placed Bart on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left foot infection, retroactive to Sunday.

Manager Don Kelly said before Tuesday's contest that Bart was "banged up," and the 29-year-old backstop will officially have to miss at least seven more games while his foot heals. Henry Davis will presumably take over as Pittsburgh's primary backstop, and Endy Rodriguez will come up from Triple-A Indianapolis to provide depth behind the plate.