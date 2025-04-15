Joey Bart Injury: Remains out of action Tuesday

Bart (back) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Nationals.

Bart will miss a fourth straight start due to lower-back discomfort. He was said to be available off the bench Monday and should be again Tuesday. The Pirates did not call up a catcher to take the roster spot of the injured Endy Rodriguez (finger), suggesting Bart's return to the lineup is imminent. Henry Davis will start at catcher and bat ninth Tuesday.