Joey Bart Injury: Will go through tests pregame

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Bart (back) will go through tests pregame to determine his status, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bart is missing a fourth straight start Tuesday due to lower-back soreness. The Pirates have added catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to their taxi squad in case a roster move involving Bart is required. The club is already without Endy Rodriguez (finger), leaving Henry Davis to start Tuesday's game.