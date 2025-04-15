Joey Bart Injury: Will go through tests pregame
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Bart (back) will go through tests pregame to determine his status, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Bart is missing a fourth straight start Tuesday due to lower-back soreness. The Pirates have added catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to their taxi squad in case a roster move involving Bart is required. The club is already without Endy Rodriguez (finger), leaving Henry Davis to start Tuesday's game.
