Joey Bart Injury: Will go through tests pregame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Bart (back) will go through tests pregame to determine his status, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bart is missing a fourth straight start Tuesday due to lower-back soreness. The Pirates have added catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to their taxi squad in case a roster move involving Bart is required. The club is already without Endy Rodriguez (finger), leaving Henry Davis to start Tuesday's game.

