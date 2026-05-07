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Joey Bart News: Clubs second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 10:44pm

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-2 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Bart produced the final run of the game with a solo blast to left-center field in the sixth inning. That marked his first long ball and first RBI since he went deep against Washington on April 14. Bart has played behind Henry Davis for most of the campaign, but he may be making inroads toward more playing time. Bart has started behind the plate in three of Pittsburgh's past four contests and has gone 3-for-9 over that span.

Joey Bart
Pittsburgh Pirates
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