Joey Bart News: Drawing another start

Bart will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Bart will pick up his third start behind the plate in four games, but he'll likely need to raise his production at the plate before overtaking Henry Davis as the Bucs' No. 1 catcher. While Davis has disappointed early on with a .194/.286/.290 slash line over 35 plate appearances, Bart (.368 OPS across 17 plate appearances) has yet to capitalize on his more limited opportunities.