Joey Bart News: Four knocks against former team
Bart went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Giants.
Bart did some damage in his old stomping grounds, helping to keep the line moving at the bottom of the order. He's gone 9-for-20 (.450) over his last six games, added three RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, Bart is batting .259 with a .669 OPS, two home runs, six RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases over 62 plate appearances this season. He had been in a part-time role earlier in the season, but Bart's recent success at the dish has earned him more opportunities to start over the struggling Henry Davis.
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