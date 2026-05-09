Joey Bart News: Four knocks against former team

Bart went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Giants.

Bart did some damage in his old stomping grounds, helping to keep the line moving at the bottom of the order. He's gone 9-for-20 (.450) over his last six games, added three RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, Bart is batting .259 with a .669 OPS, two home runs, six RBI, nine runs scored and no stolen bases over 62 plate appearances this season. He had been in a part-time role earlier in the season, but Bart's recent success at the dish has earned him more opportunities to start over the struggling Henry Davis.